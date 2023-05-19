FROM SUDAN TO PAKISTAN, THE EMPIRE DON’T GET ONE

TV viewing, Francesco Toscano interviews Fulvio Grimaldi

An overview of another side of the Great Comparison of which a kitchen boy, lazy, provincial and superficial journalism is only able to grasp the apparently most sensational aspects: Ukraine, a bit of the Middle East when it happens and then the political-economic interests of the own publisher at the time of Giorgia Melonsky’s Euro-Atlantic dragism. The rest is boredom, cheering and glamour.

Here we examine an arc of the crisis that starts from the largest and most disputed country in Africa, Sudan, once again thrown into chaos by neocolonial interests, to arrive at Pakistan, a nuclear power of crucial strategic importance, in the midst of popular revolt and on the brink of civil war.

It is happening with Pakistan, whose premier Imran Khan, advocate of the redemption of the most disadvantaged classes, but above all of Pakistan’s independence and friendly relations with China and Russia, has been removed from parliament military hand, is experiencing the strongest crisis since its liberation from British colonialism in 1947.

Bordering India, China and Afghanistan, Pakistan is part of a belt with which the political West planned to besiege Russia and China from the south, in view of the longed-for control over the immense Eurasian continent, condition not, for dominion over the planet.

And it is that belt, the so-called containment base, but designed for future destabilization operations, if not attacks, which is crumbling. China’s intervention in the Middle East, as mediator of a reconciliation between major contenders and their respective sponsors and allies, but also as a more credible and profitable partner of the Atlantic one, has broken the spell of a region condemned for life to US control.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have inaugurated constructive relations on the geopolitical and economic level. Hence the return of Syria to the Arab League assembly, the probable end of the US-Saudi massacre in Yemen, a general misalignment with the historic postcolonial hegemonies. Turkey has long been playing its own game that detaches itself from the loyalty owed to a NATO member of such prominence. Iran is firmly on its feet, in spite of color revolutions and sanctions. Afghanistan is lost and a recovery entrusted to the cutthroats and terrorists of ISIS is hardly credible.

The whole of Indochina, mindful of what it has suffered from the USA and whose wounds it is still licking, maintains a conciliatory diplomatic position, but politically autonomous and closer to the BRICS than to NATO.

The Empire tries to react to all this in the first instance on a military level. Together with AUKUS, the US-Australia-UK Anglo-Saxon military alliance, the new NATO took shape in Tokyo during Stoltenberg’s recent visit to Prime Minister Kishida. that of the Indo-Pacific.

It’s Italy? You sent the best ships of our navy to those waters for joint exercises, with the Cavour aircraft carrier in the lead.