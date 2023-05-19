Real estate: When the heating ruins the price

Even if the controversial building energy law has not yet been passed, the market and prospective buyers have already reacted. The “energetic quality” will influence the price of a property in the future “much more than before”. Two studies show this.

Eactually it doesn’t matter anymore if that Building Energy Act (GEG) now comes exactly as the federal government presented it – with little or a lot of openness to technology, with an early start in 2024 or later, with or without fines – the effect on the market has long since set in: real estate buyers are paying more attention to the energetic quality of the properties in which they are interested.

This is basically the right strategy. Because CO₂ emissions will become expensive in the long term. Either you pay more for oil or gas in a few years – or you have a high electricity bill for one heat pump in a building of the lower efficiency class.

Two surveys from the past few weeks show what that means. One has that Brokerage firm Homeday published (belongs like WELT to Axel Springer): 68 percent of prospective buyers say that they pay more attention to energy efficiency since the heating discussions.

Only 27 percent are unimpressed. The figures are based on surveys of real estate agents among around 5,000 prospective buyers.

“Many prospective buyers are unsettled,” says Steffen Wicker, founder and CEO of Homeday. “Until there is clarity about how the new rules are to be priced, they are more reticent. The concern that expensive renovation obligations will come their way is too great.”

Energetic quality affects the price of the building

The second questioning goes on Expert panel of the Federal Institute for Building, Urban Affairs and Spatial Development (BBSR) return. The 240 experts surveyed are certain that the “energetic quality” of a building will affect the value “much more than before”: “90 percent of the experts agree with the statement,” reports the BBSR. This applies to all types of real estate, including offices.

And that’s not all: “Only one-fifth of those surveyed consider the energy-related characteristics of a building to be well priced in at the current market value.” In addition to the previous price declines in connection with increased interest rates, efficiency-related price reductions could also occur.

A majority of the experts, 71 percent, also assumes that property owners are not investing enough in construction measures to achieve the energy saving goals in the building sector. It is therefore worthwhile to deal with the current and planned federal funding for efficient buildings (BEG).

