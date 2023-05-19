Home » Real estate: When the heating ruins the price
Business

Real estate: When the heating ruins the price

by admin
Real estate: When the heating ruins the price
property property purchase

If the heating ruins the price – the fear of depreciation is real

| Reading time: 2 minutes

“Many prospective buyers are unsettled,” says an expert

Quelle: Getty Images/Busà Photography

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Even if the controversial building energy law has not yet been passed, the market and prospective buyers have already reacted. The “energetic quality” will influence the price of a property in the future “much more than before”. Two studies show this.

Eactually it doesn’t matter anymore if that Building Energy Act (GEG) now comes exactly as the federal government presented it – with little or a lot of openness to technology, with an early start in 2024 or later, with or without fines – the effect on the market has long since set in: real estate buyers are paying more attention to the energetic quality of the properties in which they are interested.

This is basically the right strategy. Because CO₂ emissions will become expensive in the long term. Either you pay more for oil or gas in a few years – or you have a high electricity bill for one heat pump in a building of the lower efficiency class.

Two surveys from the past few weeks show what that means. One has that Brokerage firm Homeday published (belongs like WELT to Axel Springer): 68 percent of prospective buyers say that they pay more attention to energy efficiency since the heating discussions.

Source: Infographic WORLD

Only 27 percent are unimpressed. The figures are based on surveys of real estate agents among around 5,000 prospective buyers.

also read

Advertorial real estate appraisal

“Many prospective buyers are unsettled,” says Steffen Wicker, founder and CEO of Homeday. “Until there is clarity about how the new rules are to be priced, they are more reticent. The concern that expensive renovation obligations will come their way is too great.”

Energetic quality affects the price of the building

The second questioning goes on Expert panel of the Federal Institute for Building, Urban Affairs and Spatial Development (BBSR) return. The 240 experts surveyed are certain that the “energetic quality” of a building will affect the value “much more than before”: “90 percent of the experts agree with the statement,” reports the BBSR. This applies to all types of real estate, including offices.

And that’s not all: “Only one-fifth of those surveyed consider the energy-related characteristics of a building to be well priced in at the current market value.” In addition to the previous price declines in connection with increased interest rates, efficiency-related price reductions could also occur.

Read more about heating here

Anyone who replaces an oil heating system today should do the math

New building energy law

Air and water heat pump in front of a new residential building

future model? The heat pump is the preferred form of heating by the federal government

A majority of the experts, 71 percent, also assumes that property owners are not investing enough in construction measures to achieve the energy saving goals in the building sector. It is therefore worthwhile to deal with the current and planned federal funding for efficient buildings (BEG).

In our Real Estate Newsletter “Question of the Situation” we will keep you updated on this over the coming months. Because with the GEG reform there should also be new funding models.

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

See also  Germany suspends approval of Russian energy projects, European natural gas prices soar | Beixi-2 | Germany | Russia

You may also like

Government: Landini (CGIL), we do not rule out...

Turkish voters in Germany go to the polls...

Pensions increases: exceptional revaluations for retirees. Here’s how...

The service reform of the whole life cycle...

Private leasing under 100 euros: These 3 deals...

3D printed wrist prosthesis, new mother avoids amputation...

Zelenskyy arrived in Japan for G7 summit

The critical minerals of the energy transition

Are the bank failures over yet?U.S. Treasury Secretary...

Funny video: Flight attendant makes passengers laugh

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy