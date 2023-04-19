Real Madrid and AC Milan book semi-final tickets

After a show of force, Real Madrid still have their sights firmly set on successfully defending their title in the Champions League. The Spanish football champions won 2-0 (0-0) with Toni Kroos in the starting XI in the second leg of the quarter-finals at Chelsea. Rodrygo (58′, 80′) scored the goals. The Royals also won the first leg 2-0. Opponents in the semifinals are English champions Manchester City or German record champions FC Bayern Munich (first leg 3-0).

AC Milan, meanwhile, is back in the semi-finals of the premier class for the first time in 16 years. Champion Milan was enough in the second leg of the Italian duel against the sovereign Serie A leaders SSC Naples away 1: 1 (1: 0) and can therefore hope for a city duel in the semifinals. Inter Milan awaits Benfica Lisbon with a 2-0 lead.

Olivier Giroud (43′) scored for Milan after failing with a penalty kick on SSC goalkeeper Alex Meret (22′). AC goalkeeper Mike Maignan also saved a penalty from Chwitscha Kwarazchelia (82′). Top striker Victor Osimhen (90+3) equalized late. Milan won the first leg (1-0).

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti trusted the successful starting formation from the first comparison, Antonio Rüdiger initially had to sit back on the bench. At Chelsea Kai Havertz moved into the starting XI.

The hosts started powerfully at Stamford Bridge and had the first goal through N’Golo Kante (11th). However, the favorite mostly had the events under control in the first half, but did not do more than was necessary. Real became dangerous for the first time with a shot by Rodrygo on the outside post (20th), Luka Modric failed to keeper Kepa (32nd). In added time, Belgium international goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saved Madrid from going behind with a powerful save against Marc Cucurella (45+1).

Giroud misses a penalty and scores later

Rüdiger came on in the second half – and Real remained a bit careless in some situations. Kante (52nd) and Havertz (57th) did not capitalize on it. Madrid were more efficient and took the lead after a counterattack by Rodrygo. The 22-year-old Brazilian also took care of the final score.

Osimhen, who missed the first leg with an adductor problem, returned to the starting XI at Napoli. Spurred on by the presence of the Nigerian, the SSC started very powerfully, only the compelling scoring chances were missing. After a good 20 minutes, however, Milan received a penalty, after Napoli defender Mario Rui put Rafael Leao in the penalty area. But Giroud failed with his weak attempt.

Shortly before the break, the 2018 French world champion did better. Leao started a great solo in his own half, arrived in the opponent’s penalty area, the Portuguese only had to cross to Giroud.

In the second round, Napoli’s star winger Kwarazchelia narrowly missed after a few seconds from an acute angle (46′). SSC then continued to push for an equaliser, but Kwarazchelia also failed from the point. Osimhen’s gate didn’t help anymore.