Real Madrid Dortmund agree on Bellingham transfer, the player will play for Real Madrid for six years – yqqlm

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund on a six-year contract.

Real Madrid’s official statement reads: ‘Real Madrid FC and Borussia Dortmund have agreed on the transfer of the player Jude Bellingham, who will remain with the club for the next six seasons.

“Tomorrow, Thursday 15th June, at 12 noon in the City of Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham will have a press conference as a new Real Madrid player, and next, Bellingham will appear in front of the media .”

The club also hailed the teenager on their official website as “one of the greatest talents in world football”, writing: “Jude Bellingham is a new Real Madrid player.

“Our club have signed one of the great talents of world football, a midfielder from Borussia Dortmund, to Madrid after being voted Bundesliga player of the year for 2022/23. Furthermore, at only 19 years old he is already an English footballer. The team’s starter.

Borussia Dortmund confirmed last week that the 19-year-old would move for an initial fee of 103 million euros (£88.4m). The Bundesliga club also announced that under the deal, Real Madrid could pay a further €30.9m (£26.5m) in performance-related add-ons. The fee makes him the second-most expensive English player ever, behind Grealish, but he could see his add-ons outpacing his England team-mates.

Dortmund issued a brief statement on Wednesday, which read: "Dortmund and Real Madrid have agreed on the transfer of Jude Bellingham. Everyone at Dortmund wishes you the best of luck in your next adventure, Jude!"

