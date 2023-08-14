Real Madrid sign goalkeeper Kepa from Chelsea

Spanish record champions Real Madrid have responded to the injury of regular goalie Thibaut Courtois by signing Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea for a season. The Spanish goalkeeper comes on loan to the club from ÖFB team player David Alaba. Kepa’s replacement in the Chelsea goal is his compatriot Robert Sanchez, who arrived from Brighton in the summer.

Before Courtois’ injury, Kepa was about to move to Bayern Munich, as his board boss Jan-Christian Dreesen confirmed on Sunday. In Munich, the 28-year-old should have represented Manuel Neuer until his comeback.

Kepa moved to London in the summer of 2018 as the most expensive goalkeeper in the history of Athletic Bilbao, where he also replaced Courtois. In five years at Stamford Bridge, the Spaniard experienced ups and downs. Last season, Kepa only finished twelfth with the “Blues” and missed out on European business.

