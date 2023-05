One of the most common reactions to the disqualification decision for the Real-Partizan brawl involved the non-disqualification of Sergio Llull, whose unsportsmanlike foul kicked off the fight. The sports judge illustrated how Llull’s unsportsmanlike foul had already been punished on the pitch, and that therefore this contact was not sanctioned by the judge himself, who then underlined how Llull did not play a leading role during the brawl (so much not been expelled).