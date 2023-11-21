The Mexican U-17 team has been knocked out of the world championship in Indonesia following a string of disappointing performances. The team suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of “Little ones” in the round of 16, highlighting defensive issues and a lack of forcefulness in attack.

From the outset of the U-17 World Cup, Mexico struggled defensively, conceding goals in each of their matches. The team’s lack of strength in front of goal was also evident, with only two shots on target against “Little ones”. Their only victory came against New Zealand, the weakest team in their group.

The defeat against Mexico marked the second time “Little ones” scored five goals in a match during the 2023 U-17 World Cup. The African team showcased their attacking prowess and ultimately secured a place in the next round.

The disappointing performance of the U-17 team adds to a string of recent problems in Mexican soccer. The national team has struggled in various categories, including the major Tricolor team, the Under 20 category, and the Under 17 team, with expectations of a championship win falling short as they were eliminated in the round of 16.

Overall, Mexican soccer continues to face challenges, and questions are now being raised about the future of the sport in the country.

