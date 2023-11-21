The Russian operating system Alt OS is now compatible with Chinese CPUs

**Russia Successfully Makes Alt OS Compatible with Chinese CPUs Despite Sanctions and Restrictions**

In the wake of the ongoing war with Ukraine, Russia has faced severe sanctions and trade restrictions from most countries around the world. Many international companies have shut down their operations in Russia and ceased selling their products in the country. This has left Russia in a challenging position, prompting President Vladimir Putin to seek alternative solutions.

One major setback for Russia was the inability to purchase computer processors from leading companies such as Intel and AMD. Adding to the hardship, China, in 2022, banned the export of CPUs to Russia due to the conflict with Ukraine. However, recent developments have shown that Russia has successfully made the Loongson CPUs, a product of China, compatible with its Alt OS operating system despite these challenges.

The Alt OS operating system, developed by Basalt SPO and based on Linux, is now compatible with the Loongson CPUs, specifically the LS5000 and LS6000 series. This achievement comes after 9 months of intensive effort to adapt the processors to the OS. The successful adaptation is credited to the “catch-up” assembly technology utilized by Russian developers.

Loongson, the Chinese CPU manufacturer, has been supportive of the adaptation process, allowing Russia to make significant progress towards independence from other processor brands. The compatibility of Alt OS with Chinese CPUs marks a significant milestone for Russia, as it ensures a new source of processors for the country’s domestic market.

The next step for Russia will be the release of a stable version of the Alt OS, which is expected to be available in early 2024. Once released, Russian companies, organizations, and institutions will benefit from both Alt OS and the newly compatible Chinese CPUs.

Despite facing adversity and global isolation, Russia’s successful feat in making Chinese CPUs compatible with Alt OS demonstrates the country’s resilience and determination to overcome the challenges imposed by international sanctions and restrictions.

