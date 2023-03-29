Barcelona takes an important step towards confirming home factor in the Euroleague Playoffs, winning on the Partizan Belgrade field thanks to an excellent second half after being even 8 down in the first 20 minutes. In the blaugrana 25, with 7 assists, 8 fouls conceded and 4/5 from 3, for Laprovittola, 19 from Mirotic and 14 from Vesely. For Partizan, the 24 of the ex of the day Dante Exum are not enough.