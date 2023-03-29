7
Barcelona takes an important step towards confirming home factor in the Euroleague Playoffs, winning on the Partizan Belgrade field thanks to an excellent second half after being even 8 down in the first 20 minutes. In the blaugrana 25, with 7 assists, 8 fouls conceded and 4/5 from 3, for Laprovittola, 19 from Mirotic and 14 from Vesely. For Partizan, the 24 of the ex of the day Dante Exum are not enough.
See also Farewell to Alexander Dugin's daughter in Moscow. Lavorv: no mercy for those who killed her