Original title: Regrettably missed the Chinese Women’s Basketball World Cup lineup, Yang Shuyu admitted that there are still valuable gains

Chinanews.com, September 21. Yang Shuyu, a Chinese women’s basketball player, posted on his personal social media on the 20th night that he joined the Chinese women’s basketball team to prepare for the World Cup and it has been four months since he was not used to the team. , explore and learn a complete system. “What I feel the most is that the process is more important than the result, and experience and experience are the most valuable gains.”

Image source: Screenshot of Yang Shuyu’s Weibo

On the 20th, the Chinese Women’s Basketball Team announced the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup entry list. Yao Ming led the team, Yang Liwei, Li Yueru, Li Meng, Huang Sijing, Zhang Ru, Pan Zhenqi, Han Xu, Li Yuan, Wang Siyu, Wu Tongtong, Dilana Di Lixia. 12 people including Ti, Jin Weina were selected.

Although I regret losing the election, Yang Shuyu said frankly, “What I feel the most is that the process is more important than the result, and experience and experience are the most valuable gains. Although the result is a little regrettable, I do not lack the courage to start over and be able to represent the country on the field. Fighting has always been my dream to fight for.”

Yang Shuyu said in the article that knowing is impossible to obtain suddenly, and leaving everything to time. “Next, let’s cheer for the Chinese women’s basketball team together.”

At last year’s Tokyo Olympics, three-person basketball became an official Olympic sport for the first time. The Chinese women’s three-player basketball team also made history, with the Chinese women’s three-player basketball team consisting of Wang Lili, Yang Shuyu, Zhang Zhiting and Wan Jiyuan winning a bronze medal.