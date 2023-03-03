Home Sports Rehrl has to pass for the last combined individual
Rehrl has to pass for the last combined individual

The World Championships in Planica are over for Franz-Josef Rehrl. The third in the combined competition on the normal hill left the ÖSV World Championships quarters in Latschach in Carinthia on Friday after he got a slight fever again. He is therefore out for the individual on the large hill on Saturday (10:30 a.m. or 3:00 p.m., live on ORF1).

The 29-year-old was ill the night after his bronze coup and was therefore unable to take part in the mixed event in Planica the next day on Sunday. Austria’s team on Wednesday also won bronze without the Styrian. This means that substitute Thomas Rettenegger can still play in the World Cup. The man from Salzburg arrived at the beginning of the week from a Continental Cup series, also because Mario Seidl from the original six-man squad had dropped out at the start of the World Cup.

In addition to the World Cup debutant, the third-placed team with defending champion Johannes Lamparter, Stefan Rettenegger, Lukas Greiderer and Martin Fritz will be at the start for Austria on Saturday.

