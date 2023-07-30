Reinaldo Rueda Arrives in Honduras to Take Charge of the Bicolor: A New Era Begins

Title: Colombian Coach Reinaldo Rueda Arrives in Honduras to Lead the National Team

Subtitle: Rueda’s Arrival Ignites Excitement Among Fans for New Era of Honduran Football

The Colombian Reinaldo Rueda has arrived in Honduras to take on the role of head coach for the national soccer team, commonly known as the bicolor. The much-anticipated arrival of Rueda has generated excitement and optimism among the country’s soccer fans.

Rueda, accompanied by Jorge Salomón, the president of Fenafuth (National Autonomous Federation of Football of Honduras), arrived in Honduras to embark on his new journey. Despite the great anticipation, Rueda did not make any statements to the press upon his arrival. Instead, he mentioned that he would address the media during his official presentation the next day, where he would be available to answer any questions.

At 1:13 p.m., Rueda was seen entering Jorge Salomón’s car, who will be responsible for taking him to his new home in Tegucigalpa. The arrival of Rueda was described as a long-awaited dream by Jorge Salomón, proclaiming that it is a dream shared by every one of the ten million Hondurans. Salomón expressed his gratitude and emphasized the unity around the cause of the national team.

When approached by the press, Rueda expressed his happiness and surprise at the recognition and the opportunity to return to Honduras. He conveyed his gratitude to God and the football federation management, considering it a blessing to be back in the country.

Amidst the excitement, a dance group performed at the airport as a tribute to Rueda and to welcome him to Honduras. The coach and the federation members, Javier Atala and Jorge Salomón, left the premises together, leaving the press looking for their reactions.

It is expected that Rueda’s arrival will receive extensive coverage in the Honduran press. The coach, who made a stopover in Panama before reaching Honduras, is eager to settle in the country and begin his work to revitalize Honduran soccer.

Tomorrow, Rueda will have lunch with the president of Fenafuth and attend a formal meeting with Jorge Salomón himself. He will also be introduced at Ficohsa bank, Fenafuth’s official sponsor, where he will have two meetings with the Selection Commission.

Rueda’s official presentation as the new national team coach is scheduled for the following day at 11:00 a.m. at Ficohsa bank. The event promises to be memorable, with special surprises planned to make Rueda feel at home.

Rueda is familiar with the Honduran soccer landscape, as he returns to the country where he had previously coached. His arrival marks the beginning of a new process for Honduran soccer, and fans are eagerly awaiting his strategies and vision for the national team.

The arrival of Reinaldo Rueda in Honduras heralds a new era for Honduran football. With his expertise and track record, Rueda’s appointment signals an era of growth and development for the national team. The expectations are high as Honduras looks forward to a successful campaign under Rueda’s guidance.

