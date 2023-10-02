Remembering Tim Wakefield: Red Sox Legend Dies at 57

Red Sox and Orioles Honor the Late Tim Wakefield

Date: Oct 1, 2023

Reading Time: 5 minutes

In a heartfelt tribute, the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles came together to honor the memory of former Red Sox player Tim Wakefield, who tragically passed away at the age of 57. A moment of silence was held to remember the legendary first baseman-turned-knuckleballer during a recent game between the two teams.

Tim Wakefield was a prominent figure in the baseball world, having played a crucial role in the Red Sox’s success, helping them win two World Series titles. Sadly, he lost his battle with brain cancer, as announced by the team on Sunday.

Just last month, Wakefield went public with his brain cancer diagnosis, shedding light on his courageous fight. His legacy extends far beyond the record books, as he touched countless lives with his warmth and genuine spirit. Red Sox owner John Henry praised Wakefield, saying, “Tim’s kindness and indomitable spirit were as legendary as his knuckleball. He embodied the best of what it means to be a member of the Boston Red Sox, and we all feel his loss deeply.”

Wakefield’s journey to success was not without its difficulties. Initially selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates as an infielder in the 1988 draft, Wakefield struggled and hit just .189 in the minor leagues. However, a pivotal moment came during spring training in 1989 when a coach noticed Wakefield throwing a knuckleball while playing catch with a teammate. This discovery led to Wakefield transitioning to a pitcher, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Reflecting on that turning point, Wakefield said, “I was disappointed that (the Pirates) abandoned me so quickly [as a batter]. But then they basically told me, ‘You’re either going to pitch or you’re going to go home.’ So I said, ‘Okay, I’ll pitch.'”

Wakefield’s journey continued with the Boston Red Sox, where he found his stride and achieved great success. He played a crucial role in the team’s historic win against the New York Yankees in the 2003 postseason. However, it was a bittersweet moment for him as he allowed a home run to Aaron Boone that ultimately cost the Red Sox the American League Championship Series.

Nonetheless, Wakefield’s perseverance paid off, and he became a key member of the Red Sox pitching staff. He played 17 seasons for the team, winning 200 career games and ranking second in franchise history for wins as a pitcher.

After retiring in 2011, Wakefield remained connected to the Red Sox organization, serving as a studio analyst for NESN. He was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2016.

Tim Wakefield’s legacy will forever be remembered in the hearts of Red Sox fans and the baseball community. He leaves behind his wife, Stacy, and their children, Trevor and Brianna.

As the baseball world mourns the loss of one of its beloved figures, Wakefield’s impact as both a player and an individual will continue to inspire generations to come.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

