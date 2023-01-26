Original title: Reporter: Bayern Xia Chuang signed Kane and is willing to report 100 million euros Tottenham are unwilling to sell the top card to the Premier League team

TottenhamThis season’s Premier League is enough to compete for four, and there is a high probability of playing in the Europa League next season.ContiAfter the contract expires, he will leave the team.Son Heung-minAfter 30 years old, the state of this season has declined seriously, and the future prospects of Tottenham are not optimistic.England captainKaneIf you want to realize the championship dream, leaving Tottenham is the only option.

According to the latest report from German media “Sports Bild” reporter Valentina Maceri, Bayern’s tactics need a top center forward, and the club is willing to offer Kane 100 million euros in the summer window.

The reporter said that the contract renewal between Conte and Tottenham has not been completed, and the Premier League champion coach will most likely leave the team after the contract expires at the end of this season. The contract between Kane and Tottenham is until 2024, and the two sides have not completed the contract renewal. Kane is eager to win championship honors in his personal career. The player hopes to leave Tottenham after the end of the season, which makes it possible for Bayern to sign Kane in the summer window. The possibilities are greatly improved. For Tottenham, they know that it is difficult to complete the contract renewal with Kane, so they can only cash out at a high price, but they are unwilling to sell to the Premier League team. The price is about 100 million euros, which is the price Bayern can pay.

The 29-year-old Kane will turn 30 next season. Perhaps this year's summer window is the last good time for Kane to pursue championship honors.So far this season, Kane has played a total of 29 games for Tottenham in all competitions, scoring 18 goals and 3 assists. Kane is currently worth 90 million euros in Germany, so the transfer fee of 100 million euros is sold, and Tottenham can obtain new signing funds.

