It starts from tomorrow. The time of the pre-season test of the 2023 F1 World Championship it has arrived and curiosity is not lacking. The new single-seaters are awaited in three days (February 23-25) of tests in which to gather information and understand the qualities of one’s own car in relation to the others on the circuito di Sakhir, in Barhain.

Ferrari would seem to have approached the year well, interpreting the gray areas of the regulation to have advantages in terms of performance. We refer in particular to the so-called “S-Duct” o “Bypass-Duct“, that is to a conduit that connects the vertical crack opened at the root of the framefor the purpose of doing vent the flow give one two-stage periscope blowing on sunken part of the belly.

A way to have more aerodynamic efficiency since the purpose is to speed up the suction of hot air from the gills, allowing better fluid dynamics inside the bellies and, therefore, the slits can be smaller to the advantage of the aforementioned efficiency. It is no coincidence that the mentioned terminology of “Bypass-Duct” was also used.

According to what was reported by Formu1a.uno, the FIA ​​would have informed Ferrari of an initial request for clarification from one or more teams belonging to the World Championship about the technical solution described. However, it is not a question of anything particular, but it is clear that the work carried out by the Prancing Horse technicians has not gone unnoticed and is an unequivocal signal.

A consideration confirmed by the fact that the technical solution has already been endorsed by the FIAgiven his presence on the single-seater he lapped in Fiorano on February 14th. Consequently, one must speak of an idea perfectly linkgiven that by the Federation there was no dispute. Obviously, it is the game of the parts and the rival teams want to see clearly.

Photo: LiveMedia/Federico Basile / Dppi/DPPI