result, score and minute by minute of the match

Manchester City and Tottenham are set to face off this Sunday, December 3 at the Etihad Stadium. The match is part of the 2023/24 season of the Premier League.

Manchester City, under the leadership of Pep Guardiola, is coming off a win in the Champions League against RB Leipzig, but has had two draws against Chelsea and Liverpool at the local level. These draws have led to the team resigning from the leadership of the tournament.

On the other hand, the Spurs are hoping to secure a spot in the European places zone after suffering three consecutive defeats against Chelsea, Wolves, and Aston Villa.

The match is expected to be an intense battle between the two teams, and fans can follow the minute-by-minute updates as the action unfolds at the Etihad Stadium. Stay tuned for an exciting showdown between Manchester City and Tottenham.

