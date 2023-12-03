Understanding the Causes of Constantly Cold Hands: From Raynaud’s Syndrome to Hypothyroid States

Cold hands: here are the reasons

The temperature on the skin surface of the human body closely reflects the temperature of the surrounding environment. In cold climates, our body temperature tends to decrease, while in warmer environments, our internal temperature tends to rise.

Therefore, having cold hands is often a natural response of the body to adjust to the environment. Typically, the basal body temperature in a healthy individual ranges between 36.5 and 37 degrees.

However, in some cases, experiencing cold hands constantly and persistently, even in the absence of a cold environment, is a common reality. What is the reason behind this?

Raynaud’s syndrome

Dr. Maya Gracia, specialist in Vascular Medicine, explains that, in some cases, this condition may be due to a microcirculation pathology: Raynaud’s Syndrome, more common in young women. “Raynaud’s syndrome consists of poor regulation of the control of the capillaries of some fingers of the hands, so that a closure of the capillary can occur, preventing blood from entering it,” says the specialist.

The doctor points out that, in 90% of cases, this syndrome is benign, but it can cause color changes if there is a capillary spasm crisis. These underlying conditions may include:

Systemic rheumatologic diseases, such as scleroderma, characterized by hardening of the skin and underlying tissues.

Systemic lupus erythematosus: a chronic autoimmune disease that can affect multiple organs and tissues in the body.

Dermatomyositis: a rare inflammatory disease that affects the muscles and skin, causing muscle weakness and skin rashes.

Sjögren’s syndrome: A chronic disorder that occurs when the immune system attacks the glands that produce moisture in the eyes, mouth, and other parts of the body

Vasculitis, which involves inflammation of the blood vessels.

Hematologic disorders such as polycythemia vera or leukemias.

Traumatic causes related to vibrations, common in pianists, typists and workers who use tools such as jackhammers.

Cervico-brachial diseases, which include nerve compressions in the cervical spine.

Hypothyroid states

Maya Gracia says that a low production of thyroid hormones, due to poor functioning of the thyroid gland and other causes, results in metabolic alterations in the human body. This decrease in metabolic activity leads to a generalized state of body hypofunction.

Typical symptoms include cold intolerance, constipation, dry and swollen skin, brittle hair, bradycardia (slow heart rate), and arterial hypotension (low blood pressure), among others.

Smoking, diabetes or family history

The doctor also speaks of arteriosclerosis obliterans in those patients with risk factors, such as smoking, diabetes, or family history. It is a disease in which the arteries, especially in the legs and feet, harden and narrow due to the buildup of plaque. This reduces blood flow, causing leg pain and cramps, weakness, and in severe cases, ulcers or gangrene.

Treatment includes lifestyle changes, medications to control risk factors, and, in severe situations, surgery to improve blood flow.

Low body weight

According to the expert, the existence of a lower proportion of body fat in very thin people can help the body cool down more easily.

Symptoms and warning signs

Luis Miguel Salmerón, head of the Vascular Medicine section of the Spanish Society of Angiology and Vascular Surgery (SEACV), identifies clinical conditions that are associated with cold hands and that patients should pay special attention to:

Erythema pernio, colloquially known as chilblains. These are red-violet skin lesions that appear on the fingers, toes, and ears, which are painful when cold and pruritic (itchy) when hot. These lesions are influenced by cold and humidity.

Acrocyanosis: a condition where the hands are cold, bluish, and sometimes sweaty, causing psychological problems in some cases due to the appearance of the hands.

Livedo reticularis: Along with cold hands, they can When the patient is exposed to the cold, a kind of red-purple net appears on the thighs and forearms. It is not accompanied by any other symptoms and has a benign course.

Cold hands: treatment

Both experts agree that, in all cases, the first thing to do is not smoke at all, since nicotine is a powerful vasoconstrictor, which will help reduce blood flow through the superficial capillaries.

It is important that these patients regularly use a moisturizing cream since sometimes the skin is very dry, which favors the appearance of cracks and lesions that can become complicated.

These people are usually very sensitive to the cold, so they must protect themselves during the fall and winter, and dress appropriately, not only their hands but the rest of the body (wool hat, thick socks, appropriate footwear, and a coat).

Salmerón insists that the most important thing is to make the patient or their family understand that it is not a disease and explain that it is something benign and does not require any treatment. On some occasions, a placebo can be given if the doctor deems it appropriate.

However, in those special cases that are associated with Raynaud’s phenomenon or other symptoms, it is the internist or specialist in systemic diseases who must order specific analyses and diagnostic tests to rule out or confirm a larger associated entity and adopt the most appropriate treatment for each case.

