Return to the 3rd league: Unterhaching’s rise: Wagner has “fulfilled his mission”

SpVgg Unterhaching is back in the 3rd division after a two-year absence. Coach Sandro Wagner, who will leave the club, is instrumental in the success.

At around 3.20 p.m. the fans of SpVgg Unterhaching could no longer be held back. After the 2-0 win in the second leg of the promotion relegation against Energie Cottbus, it was finally clear: Hachinger will play in the 3rd division again next season after two years.

From a sporting point of view, the decision that Haching would play the promotion games was already made on the 35th day of the game. It was almost a start-finish victory, only in autumn did the Würzburger Kickers hold the top of the table for a short time.

License yes or no?

But for a long time there was the question of whether Haching can even meet the requirements for the 3rd league. There was talk of outstanding salaries and insolvency in winter, but in an interview with BR24Sport Manfred Schwabl calmed the situation and spoke of a “dramatization” of the situation. It was only clear a few days before the games against Cottbus: Haching can meet the requirements for the 3rd division.

Sandro Wagner was one person who was completely unimpressed by these things. The coach fired his team from victory to victory and finally into the 3rd division. After the win against Cottbus, “Sandro-Wagner” calls echoed through the Hachinger Sportpark – because the fans knew who they owed this success to. “For me, this is a sensational conclusion here. Mission accomplished,” said Wagner.

Wagner’s future “doesn’t give a fuck”

But one drop of bitterness remains despite all the celebrations: the coach is leaving Unterhaching. Destination unknown. The 35-year-old would like to “change perspective and take a step in a different direction”. Wagner had managed the Hachinger for two years. It was his first coaching position.

The media had recently speculated that the former national striker would take over FC Liefering, Red Bull Salzburg’s Austrian farm team. “I don’t give a damn about my future. I’m not going to Liefering,” Wagner clarified in the meantime. The first thing this Monday is the trainer’s license exam for the former Bayern professional.

Unterberger should fulfill mission 3rd league

Instead of Wagner, Marc Unterberger should train the team in the coming season. The U-19 coach has been working in the junior division of SpVgg Unterhaching since 2010. “It’s time for one from your own stable,” said Schwabl. But Unterberger does not have the necessary coaching license for the 3rd division. The people of Haching have already submitted an application for an exception to the DFB.

