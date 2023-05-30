Home » Řezníček will have no shortage of offers from the league. Will Slovácko call? Apart from the TOP three, it would suit everyone
Řezníček will have no shortage of offers from the league. Will Slovácko call? Apart from the TOP three, it would suit everyone

Falling into the second league hurts the entire football team of Brno. The biggest scar on his heart is probably Jakub Řezníček, who scored nineteen goals last season. In the end, however, he did not prevent Zbrojovka’s relegation, nor did he become the top scorer. Zdeněk Folprecht, a former first league football player, ponders in the Přímák program on Sport.cz whether the thirty-six-year-old sniper should leave Brno and play in the highest competition. “I don’t think there will be any shortage of offers, and if an attractive one comes, for example from Slovakia, which needs a striker, I wouldn’t hesitate to go,” says Folprecht.

