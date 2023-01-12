Home Sports Rhythmic, flash mob in Desio to defend Maccarani and Farfalle
Sports

Rhythmic, flash mob in Desio to defend Maccarani and Farfalle

by admin
Rhythmic, flash mob in Desio to defend Maccarani and Farfalle

About forty girls and their parents gathered outside the International Academy. Choirs and banners for the coach and for the rhythmic blues

From our correspondent Claudio Lenzi

They had made an appointment on social media and 40 showed up, plus their parents. Choirs and a flash mob of choreography – with rigorously red ribbons, balls and clubs – enlivened the afternoon outside the International Academy of Desio, the home of the (ex) Farfalle of rhythmics. The young fans and gymnasts gathered to defend Emanuela Maccarani, coach and manager of the national team under investigation for alleged mistreatment of some former athletes, in competition with one of her assistants, Olga Tishina.

banners

Since the morning, a banner was posted outside the gym with the words “Maccarani past, present and future”, to which another was added in the afternoon with the hashtag “Everyone with Maccarani” in support of the 56-year-old Milanese which made the blues of rhythm famous all over the world.

January 11, 2023 (change January 11, 2023 | 8:14 pm)

© breaking latest news

See also  Rhythmic gymnastics, Farfalle, Maccarani speaks: "The group will grow again"

You may also like

Inter and Milan stadium: San Siro or Sesto,...

Violent supporters, the meeting at the Interior Ministry:...

Inter, Barella or Calhanoglu on the pitch against...

Cheddira and Caprile, the jewels of Bari betrothed...

Milan, Maldini: “Leao? I think Rafa’s will exists....

Naomi Osaka is expecting a child: the former...

CF Montreal, sensational change on the bench: Sandro...

Potter: “Two months ago I was great, Guardiola...

Mixed joys and sorrows for Malaysia Badminton Open...

Rome, new hypotheses on the third shirt by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy