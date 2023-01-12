About forty girls and their parents gathered outside the International Academy. Choirs and banners for the coach and for the rhythmic blues
They had made an appointment on social media and 40 showed up, plus their parents. Choirs and a flash mob of choreography – with rigorously red ribbons, balls and clubs – enlivened the afternoon outside the International Academy of Desio, the home of the (ex) Farfalle of rhythmics. The young fans and gymnasts gathered to defend Emanuela Maccarani, coach and manager of the national team under investigation for alleged mistreatment of some former athletes, in competition with one of her assistants, Olga Tishina.
Since the morning, a banner was posted outside the gym with the words “Maccarani past, present and future”, to which another was added in the afternoon with the hashtag “Everyone with Maccarani” in support of the 56-year-old Milanese which made the blues of rhythm famous all over the world.
