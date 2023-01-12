They had made an appointment on social media and 40 showed up, plus their parents. Choirs and a flash mob of choreography – with rigorously red ribbons, balls and clubs – enlivened the afternoon outside the International Academy of Desio, the home of the (ex) Farfalle of rhythmics. The young fans and gymnasts gathered to defend Emanuela Maccarani, coach and manager of the national team under investigation for alleged mistreatment of some former athletes, in competition with one of her assistants, Olga Tishina.