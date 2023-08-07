Title: Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti Removed as Manager of Cruz Azul Following Poor Performance

Subtitle: The Brazilian coach’s departure sparks debates over the decision and the future of the sky-blue team

Date: August 7, 2023

Cruz Azul, one of Mexico’s top football clubs, has announced the dismissal of Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti as their technical director. The decision was made in response to the team’s recent elimination in the Leagues Cup and their last-place position in the Apertura 2023 of the Liga MX.

The announcement came through a statement on the club’s official social media platforms, causing a stir among fans. Having only spent less than six months on the blue bench, Ferretti’s tenure was characterized by mixed results. In the 17 games he managed across Mexican football and the Leagues Cup, Ferretti’s record included six victories, two draws, and nine defeats.

Taking Ferretti’s place on an interim basis is Joaquín Moreno, who will lead the team in their upcoming matches in the Mexican championship.

Cruz Azul’s poor start in the 2023-24 season, losing all three matches played in the Apertura, further fueled the decision to remove Ferretti. The team suffered defeats against Atlas, Toluca, and Tijuana in the Liga MX, raising concerns regarding their performance. Ferretti acknowledged the challenging situation, emphasizing that it’s not solely his responsibility to rectify the team’s performance.

The Leagues Cup also contributed to Cruz Azul’s disappointing run, with their debut match against Inter Miami resulting in a loss due to an outstanding performance by Lionel Messi. Although they secured a spot in the next round through a penalty shootout against Atlanta United, their campaign ended prematurely with a defeat against Charlotte FC in the knockout round.

The combination of a struggling start in the Opening 2023 and the failure to progress in the Leagues Cup led Cruz Azul to sever ties with Ferretti. Rumors had been circulating for weeks that Ferretti’s job was at stake if the team didn’t achieve a positive result against Atlanta United.

Ferretti’s dismissal marks the first time in his 32-year coaching career that he has been let go mid-season. The underwhelming performance of Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup ultimately played a significant role in his departure. Prior to the tournament, Ferretti himself had acknowledged its potential to either improve their performance or cause a catastrophe if eliminated early.

Cruz Azul, known as “La Máquina,” will resume action on August 27, facing Rayados in the sixth round of the Opening 2023.

(Word Count: 426)

