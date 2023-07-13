Ricardo Ferretti Looks to Make Changes in Cruz Azul’s Starting Lineup for Day 3

Title: Ricardo Ferretti Looks to Make Changes as Cruz Azul Aims for Redemption in Day 3

Subtitle: Willer Ditta Rumored to Make His Debut

By Karina Bobadilla

Updated on 07/13/2023 – 1:41 p.m. CST

Cruz Azul fans are hopeful as they anticipate the possible debut of Willer Ditta in the upcoming match against the Xolos on Day 3. Following two consecutive defeats in the Opening 2023 season, coach Ricardo Ferretti is determined to shake things up and breathe new life into the team.

Ditta, who has reportedly signed a contract with the cement team, is eagerly awaiting his transfer to be registered in order to make his anticipated debut this Friday. The addition of Ditta is seen as a potential game-changer for Cruz Azul, providing a fresh perspective and a chance for the team to turn the page on their previous losses.

While Ditta’s arrival brings hope, Cruz Azul will also have to contend with several absentees. Carlos Rodríguez and Uriel Antuna will be unavailable due to international duty, while Sebastian Jury will serve a suspension for his expulsion in the previous match. On a positive note, Jesus Dueñas, who was recently confirmed, may see some playing time.

Coach Ferretti is expected to field a lineup focused on strengthening the defense, with Andres Gudino in goal and a potential addition of Business in the starting lineup. The backline will consist of Juan Escobar and Carlos Salcedo as pillars, supported by Rodrigo Huescas and Ignacio Rivero as the full-backs.

In the midfield, Erik Lira and Kevin Castaño are likely to retain their positions, providing stability and creativity. On the wings, Moises Vieira and Rodolfo Rotondi are expected to bring their attacking prowess to the game. In the forward position, the coach may opt for Dibber Cambindo or consider the return of Augustus Lotti.

As Cruz Azul prepares to take on Tijuana, fans eagerly await the performance of their revamped lineup. Will Willer Ditta prove to be the missing piece that can turn the team’s fortunes around? The upcoming match promises to answer this question and provide a glimpse into the future of Cruz Azul’s campaign in the Opening 2023 season.

About the Author:

Karina Bobadilla is a seasoned sports journalist with over 10 years of experience in digital and print media, with three years spent covering Argentinean sports. She holds a degree in Communication Sciences from UNAM and specializes in Mexican and international soccer coverage, including the Mexican national team, Olympic and youth games, and various other sports. She first covered Cruz Azul in 2011 and continues to provide comprehensive coverage of the team’s journey under the banner of Vamos Azul.

