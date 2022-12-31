Time to year-end balance sheets: with the end of 2022, in fact, the now customary ranking drawn up by Forbes, the US magazine specializing in economic issues, with the list of the Scrooge McDuck of the world. THE Italian billionaires featured in the Forbes ranking at the end of 2022 there are 50, one more than a year ago. However, their total assets have decreased significantly: 161 billion dollars, against 211.1 last year. The list consists of 34 men and 16 women. But who is it about? Let’s find out together.