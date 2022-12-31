2022 will sadly be remembered as one of the most horrific years on the road fatality front. As many as 73 direct victims, to which are added the deaths that occurred years after other accidents.

Numbers too high for the investment that the entire province is carrying out in terms of prevention. “Apparently all the effort put into the field is not enough” underlined the prefect Angelo Sidoti, applauding the work of administrations, traffic police, carabinieri, local police, “despite everything it seems that we cannot get the better of the phenomenon, it is unpleasant as well as inexplicable.

“We need the communities to raise awareness” underlined the mayor of Treviso Mario Conte, as spokesman for the mayors of the province. Hence the appeal for everyone to think and discuss the importance of road safety, the inadmissibility and possible lethality of using a cell phone while driving (the current great scourge), as well as driving after drinking.

“From schools to families, we need to be able to raise awareness, to create awareness that apparently does not exist yet”.

“Cars and driving are dangerous” reiterated the Treviso traffic police commander Simone Morello, “we cannot militarize the roads to avoid accidents, the driver must be responsible”.

Heavy in numbers recorded so far: in addition to the dramatic 73 victims, 1046 licenses suspended since the beginning of the year, of these 718 for drunkenness and 42 for driving under the influence of drugs; 253 licenses suspended for other crimes and 73 those definitively revoked.