Jarl-Magnus Riiber won the last competition of the Nordic Combined World Cup season on Sunday. The Norwegian won the second competition in Lahti ahead of his compatriot Jens Luraas Oftebro (+1.8) and Kristian Ilves (EST/+5.2) and celebrated his eighth win of the season and his 57th World Cup victory. The newly crowned overall World Cup winner Johannes Lamparter (14th) was then presented with the large ball.

