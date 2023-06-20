Home » Euro U.21: Esposito, ‘Italy is ambitious, we are not afraid of France’ – Football
Sports

Euro U.21: Esposito, ‘Italy is ambitious, we are not afraid of France’ – Football

by admin
Euro U.21: Esposito, ‘Italy is ambitious, we are not afraid of France’ – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 20 – “We are Italy, we are one of the strongest teams and we must aim for the maximum goal, there are all the conditions for making a great tournament. We must not hide, it is right to have high expectations, even if a circle of fire awaits us”. To say it is Salvatore Esposito, one of the veterans of the Under 21 team, protagonist of the Azzurrini’s first press conference in the hotel in Cluj, the Romanian city in whose stadium on Thursday they will make their debut in the European Championship against France. A difficult opponent but Esposito explains that he and his teammates “we’ll have to look more at ourselves, play our game and try to lead the game because we have the players to do it”.

“We needn’t fear anyone – insists the Spezia player -, because apart from the great technical value of the individuals, I have faith in the group, because there are guys who are really attached to this shirt, which for a player must always be the most important. I don’t look at how good my partner is, but how much he cares and how much he wants to sacrifice himself. And I’m calm about this”. Confidence is also given by the presence of three players with more international experience such as captain Tonali, Scalvini and Gnonto, all well known by Esposito: “With Sandro we grew up in the Brescia youth team, with Giorgio and Wilfried I shared the most the one from the national team was beautiful. They are great players but above all three splendid people, they had a great desire to come here and this was not a given. We are proud to have them with us, I am sure they will give us a big hand.”

(ANSA).

See also  Rome, Pietro Berardi relieved of his duties: he will no longer be CEO of the club

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

You may also like

Olympia: raid on the headquarters of the games...

New Byd Dolphin 2023, more than a city...

Golf, the Pif fund invests to merge Liv,...

End of TK27. Kučera has apparently decided to...

Five Salzburgers nominated for the Golden Boy Award

Queen’s 2023: Carlos Alcaraz says Ibiza trip helped...

Lukaku no to Arabia for Inter. Milan could...

Sparta will play against the champion, who can...

Raid on Paris Summer Games headquarters

This is the ITV inspection that very few...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy