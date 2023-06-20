Euro U.21: Esposito, ‘Italy is ambitious, we are not afraid of France’ – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 20 – “We are Italy, we are one of the strongest teams and we must aim for the maximum goal, there are all the conditions for making a great tournament. We must not hide, it is right to have high expectations, even if a circle of fire awaits us”. To say it is Salvatore Esposito, one of the veterans of the Under 21 team, protagonist of the Azzurrini’s first press conference in the hotel in Cluj, the Romanian city in whose stadium on Thursday they will make their debut in the European Championship against France. A difficult opponent but Esposito explains that he and his teammates “we’ll have to look more at ourselves, play our game and try to lead the game because we have the players to do it”.



“We needn’t fear anyone – insists the Spezia player -, because apart from the great technical value of the individuals, I have faith in the group, because there are guys who are really attached to this shirt, which for a player must always be the most important. I don’t look at how good my partner is, but how much he cares and how much he wants to sacrifice himself. And I’m calm about this”. Confidence is also given by the presence of three players with more international experience such as captain Tonali, Scalvini and Gnonto, all well known by Esposito: “With Sandro we grew up in the Brescia youth team, with Giorgio and Wilfried I shared the most the one from the national team was beautiful. They are great players but above all three splendid people, they had a great desire to come here and this was not a given. We are proud to have them with us, I am sure they will give us a big hand.”



