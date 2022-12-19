CORNELIANO D’ALBA (CN). Scotti suffers a little more than expected against bottom side Langhe Roero but manages to win two points which are worth the second consecutive victory and serene Christmas holidays.

Coach Mazzetti had said to keep their attention high because the Piedmontese, although still without victories, would have pushed and fought until the end and so it was. Pavia got off to a good start, then had a blackout between the end of the third and the beginning of the last quarter, when he didn’t score anymore, conceding a 16-2 run that launched the Piedmontese to overtake.

In the critical moment, however, Scotti Pavia remained calm, played with her head and found decisive energies with Gallizzi, Oboe and Coviello, until Giampieri’s triple that closed the match.

The match

Sirchia doesn’t forgive but Abega is hot and responds with a triple in a confused start. Cravero extends, while Pavia suffers from the rebound. Abega overtakes with his second consecutive triple (5-6.3′). The Piedmontese close on the seventeen year old from the Armani school and it is De Gregori who breaks the fast. Sirchia puts in the second triple, but Abega is skilled in percussion. Pavia takes advantage of the verve of Lionel and De Gregori who scores from the line (8-11.5′). Scotti holds up behind, even if Sirchia from three doesn’t miss a shot and this time it’s Giampieri who answers from the line. Coviello and De Gregori from the line because Alba soon reached the bonus (11-18.7′). The center from Pavia scores again for the maximum lead (11-22.9′). It’s the triples (5/6) that allow Riso Scotti to stay ahead (18-30.13′). Pavia in defense soon reaches the bonus and Obakhavbaye’s agility suffers (25-33.14′). Gallizzi then takes care of it with seven points in a row to keep the Piedmontese away, while coach Mazzetti preaches defensive attention (25-37.15′). Coviello from the line made no mistake this time, then Gallizzi was fouled on a triple and made three free throws that let Pavia breathe (34-46.19′).

The Piedmontese start again strong and shorten (42-46.22′). Riso Scotti in difficulty relies on De Gregori then Coviello’s first triple for the draw (44-54.25′). Oboe works on rebounds and Pavia recovers carambola with greater care, while Giampieri replaces Abega and finds offensive sap. A technician on the Piedmontese bench protested and the Pavia players made three free throws because a foul had also been called on De Gregori (44-59.26′). Sirchia from three points (5/7) and immediate response from Coviello. The partial final of 8-0 for the Piedmontese with Pavia without scoring for a good two minutes reopens the match (54-62.29′). Pavia fails to score and the hosts are now there with a 5-0 run (59-62.32′). Oboe finds an important basket and De Gregori returns for a suffering Cocco. Sirchia from three does not forgive (62-64.33 ‘). Overtaking from three is by Lomele (65-64.34’).

Pavia scored two points in the last seven minutes and the defense is leaking from all sides (16-2 the set). Oboe for three then Gallizzi while Giampieri fails to unlock (67-71.36′). Tight final with Coviello and Gallizzi who score even if it’s a triple from Giampieri that closes the match (71-79.39′). —

Maurizio Scorbati