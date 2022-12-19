Home Sports Riso Scotti Pavia earns a peaceful Christmas: mission accomplished with victory in Alba
Sports

Riso Scotti Pavia earns a peaceful Christmas: mission accomplished with victory in Alba

by admin
Riso Scotti Pavia earns a peaceful Christmas: mission accomplished with victory in Alba

CORNELIANO D’ALBA (CN). Scotti suffers a little more than expected against bottom side Langhe Roero but manages to win two points which are worth the second consecutive victory and serene Christmas holidays.

Coach Mazzetti had said to keep their attention high because the Piedmontese, although still without victories, would have pushed and fought until the end and so it was. Pavia got off to a good start, then had a blackout between the end of the third and the beginning of the last quarter, when he didn’t score anymore, conceding a 16-2 run that launched the Piedmontese to overtake.

In the critical moment, however, Scotti Pavia remained calm, played with her head and found decisive energies with Gallizzi, Oboe and Coviello, until Giampieri’s triple that closed the match.

The match

Sirchia doesn’t forgive but Abega is hot and responds with a triple in a confused start. Cravero extends, while Pavia suffers from the rebound. Abega overtakes with his second consecutive triple (5-6.3′). The Piedmontese close on the seventeen year old from the Armani school and it is De Gregori who breaks the fast. Sirchia puts in the second triple, but Abega is skilled in percussion. Pavia takes advantage of the verve of Lionel and De Gregori who scores from the line (8-11.5′). Scotti holds up behind, even if Sirchia from three doesn’t miss a shot and this time it’s Giampieri who answers from the line. Coviello and De Gregori from the line because Alba soon reached the bonus (11-18.7′). The center from Pavia scores again for the maximum lead (11-22.9′). It’s the triples (5/6) that allow Riso Scotti to stay ahead (18-30.13′). Pavia in defense soon reaches the bonus and Obakhavbaye’s agility suffers (25-33.14′). Gallizzi then takes care of it with seven points in a row to keep the Piedmontese away, while coach Mazzetti preaches defensive attention (25-37.15′). Coviello from the line made no mistake this time, then Gallizzi was fouled on a triple and made three free throws that let Pavia breathe (34-46.19′).

See also  Tokyo 2020, canoe: Rizza in the K1 semifinal, also Beccaro-Burgo ahead

The Piedmontese start again strong and shorten (42-46.22′). Riso Scotti in difficulty relies on De Gregori then Coviello’s first triple for the draw (44-54.25′). Oboe works on rebounds and Pavia recovers carambola with greater care, while Giampieri replaces Abega and finds offensive sap. A technician on the Piedmontese bench protested and the Pavia players made three free throws because a foul had also been called on De Gregori (44-59.26′). Sirchia from three points (5/7) and immediate response from Coviello. The partial final of 8-0 for the Piedmontese with Pavia without scoring for a good two minutes reopens the match (54-62.29′). Pavia fails to score and the hosts are now there with a 5-0 run (59-62.32′). Oboe finds an important basket and De Gregori returns for a suffering Cocco. Sirchia from three does not forgive (62-64.33 ‘). Overtaking from three is by Lomele (65-64.34’).

Pavia scored two points in the last seven minutes and the defense is leaking from all sides (16-2 the set). Oboe for three then Gallizzi while Giampieri fails to unlock (67-71.36′). Tight final with Coviello and Gallizzi who score even if it’s a triple from Giampieri that closes the match (71-79.39′). —

Maurizio Scorbati

You may also like

Benetton Rugby, the elf Rhyno Smith extends the...

Borsa Pedullà: the assessments of Alvarez and De...

Javier Zanetti: «The Messi Cup is the dream...

From Ronaldo to Lukaku: the eleven of the...

Martinez explains the rude gesture during the awards...

Alta Badia, Odermatt triumphs: fourth victory of the...

Modric: Morocco wins World Cup farewell to Croatia

Renault Clio: December promotion, how installments work

Milan, Maignan, the calf doesn’t work. Sportiello arriving...

Cycling, Rebellin’s autopsy has begun at the San...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy