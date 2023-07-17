Home » Rodionov follows Thiem into the Gstaad main draw
Rodionov follows Thiem into the Gstaad main draw

In addition to Dominic Thiem, who has been announced for a long time, Jurij Rodionov will be a second Austrian in the main draw at the ATP 250 tournament in Gstaad. The latter qualified for the field of 32 after a 6:1 7:6 (7/1) over Mika Brunold (SUI) on Saturday and a 6:3 6:4 over compatriot Maximilian Neuchrist on Sunday. Thiem and Rodionov will be used on Monday.

In the third match after 10:30 a.m., the ex-US Open champ plays against Alexandre Muller (FRA), Rodionov immediately afterwards against Swiss Marc-Andrea Hüsler. Austria’s best woman, Julia Grabher, meets Clara Burel from France as the number eight seed at the WTA tournament in Palermo.

