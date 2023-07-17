Rodionov follows Thiem into the Gstaad main draw

In addition to Dominic Thiem, who has been announced for a long time, Jurij Rodionov will be a second Austrian in the main draw at the ATP 250 tournament in Gstaad. The latter qualified for the field of 32 after a 6:1 7:6 (7/1) over Mika Brunold (SUI) on Saturday and a 6:3 6:4 over compatriot Maximilian Neuchrist on Sunday. Thiem and Rodionov will be used on Monday.

In the third match after 10:30 a.m., the ex-US Open champ plays against Alexandre Muller (FRA), Rodionov immediately afterwards against Swiss Marc-Andrea Hüsler. Austria’s best woman, Julia Grabher, meets Clara Burel from France as the number eight seed at the WTA tournament in Palermo.

More see Current ATP Tournaments and Current WTA Tournaments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

