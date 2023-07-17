Home » Ennstal-Classic comes to Wels | News.at
Ennstal-Classic comes to Wels

Around 200 vintage cars will make a lunch stop in the city during the rally.

The first cars will drive in from around 12 noon over the Traun Bridge. During the stop, some of the rare classic cars will be presented in the town square. From 1.30 p.m. the drivers then set off again in the direction of the next stop on the town square in Steyr.

