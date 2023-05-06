Roma-Inter, Inzaghi: ‘My players to hug one by one’ . Video

The Nerazzurri coach after the 2-0 win at the Olimpico: “Because of what they’ve been doing since April, these guys deserve to be embraced one by one. The next finals and semi-finals should be played to the end with gusto, knowing that we’ll play close matches of extreme difficulty”. On the breakthrough in results: “It’s changed that today I can choose and rotate. Derby? Challenge in 180 minutes, we’ll all have to suffer together” ROMA 0-2 INTER: THE HIGHLIGHTS

Fourth win in a row in the championship. Inter wins again and wins a direct match away on the Roma field. 0-2 signed Dimarco-Lukaku: “We were expecting the game you saw, which is very difficult, against a strong team, which concedes very little at home – is Inzaghi’s post-match analysis to DAZN -. For what they have been doing since April these guys are to be embraced one by one. Both those who play from the beginning and those who enter. They are all making a huge effort, we want to get all the way to the end of all the competitions. And these finals and semi-finals that we will face it is right to play them until the end, with gusto; knowing that we will play close matches of extreme difficulty”.

“Today I can choose and rotate” Then on the turning point in results: “Today I have the opportunity to choose and rotate in midfield and in attack, and I have very important rotations available that I hadn’t had until January. Now maybe I have a little problem with the fifths that we hope to solve with the return of D’Ambrosio and Gosens. Brozovic? From the first of October until the end of January there was no long absence like Lukaku’s, and we know their importance. Let’s hope they can continue like this, I have great faith.” See also AVIV Dubai Championships: Hansen wins the second with 0 bogeys in the last round

“Derby? Suffering all together” So the Euroderby theme is getting closer and closer: “It will be a match in 180 minutes, we’ve played a lot of round-trip matches, and we know how to think. There will be two matches made up of moments and episodes, where we will all have to suffer together. It will be an open derby. Who will play? A coach can have ideas in his head, then he can change them in a few days.”

