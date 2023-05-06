Home » Roma-Inter, Inzaghi: ‘My players to hug one by one’ . Video
Sports

Roma-Inter, Inzaghi: ‘My players to hug one by one’ . Video

by admin
Roma-Inter, Inzaghi: ‘My players to hug one by one’ . Video

The Nerazzurri coach after the 2-0 win at the Olimpico: “Because of what they’ve been doing since April, these guys deserve to be embraced one by one. The next finals and semi-finals should be played to the end with gusto, knowing that we’ll play close matches of extreme difficulty”. On the breakthrough in results: “It’s changed that today I can choose and rotate. Derby? Challenge in 180 minutes, we’ll all have to suffer together”

ROMA 0-2 INTER: THE HIGHLIGHTS

Fourth win in a row in the championship. Inter wins again and wins a direct match away on the Roma field. 0-2 signed Dimarco-Lukaku: “We were expecting the game you saw, which is very difficult, against a strong team, which concedes very little at home – is Inzaghi’s post-match analysis to DAZN -. For what they have been doing since April these guys are to be embraced one by one. Both those who play from the beginning and those who enter. They are all making a huge effort, we want to get all the way to the end of all the competitions. And these finals and semi-finals that we will face it is right to play them until the end, with gusto; knowing that we will play close matches of extreme difficulty”.

“Today I can choose and rotate”

Then on the turning point in results: “Today I have the opportunity to choose and rotate in midfield and in attack, and I have very important rotations available that I hadn’t had until January. Now maybe I have a little problem with the fifths that we hope to solve with the return of D’Ambrosio and Gosens. Brozovic? From the first of October until the end of January there was no long absence like Lukaku’s, and we know their importance. Let’s hope they can continue like this, I have great faith.”

See also  AVIV Dubai Championships: Hansen wins the second with 0 bogeys in the last round

“Derby? Suffering all together”

So the Euroderby theme is getting closer and closer: “It will be a match in 180 minutes, we’ve played a lot of round-trip matches, and we know how to think. There will be two matches made up of moments and episodes, where we will all have to suffer together. It will be an open derby. Who will play? A coach can have ideas in his head, then he can change them in a few days.”

You may also like

Malcolm Brogdon has no doubts: Jayson Tatum is...

Former figure skater Březina experienced Vichnar’s comment the...

Football: Bayern continues to win without shining

Francesco Paolantoni walks naked through Naples with a...

Napoli Fiorentina, the probable formations

follow the match of the 34th day of...

Dimarco-Lukaku, Inter move to the Olimpico against Roma...

Five shots, four goals. One feels like an...

Andy Murray to play Tommy Paul in final...

Second record time for Verstappen in Miami

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy