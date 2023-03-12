Home Sports Roma-Sassuolo, Kumbulla’s madness: Berardi kicks, red card and penalty. Photo
Roma-Sassuolo, Kumbulla’s madness: Berardi kicks, red card and penalty. Photo

Roma-Sassuolo, Kumbulla’s madness: Berardi kicks, red card and penalty. Photo

An evening to forget for Roma and especially for Marash Kumbulla. The key episode came in the 45th minute when, after a tackle in the area between Rui Patricio and Berardi, the Giallorossi defender kicked his opponent. On field review for Fabbri, who punished the player’s violent conduct (direct red) and whistled a penalty as the ball was still in play. Berardi will make it 3-1 from the penalty spot before the break. Let’s review the sequence of the episode from different perspectives

ROME-SASSUOLO 3-4, GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS report cards

