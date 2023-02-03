news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 03 FEB – This evening Roma communicated to UEFA that Ola Solbakken will be cut from the list for the Cups. The footballer was present in the list sent by midnight yesterday, but after the checks made by UEFA on the parameters that the Giallorossi club should have maintained given the new stakes of the ‘settlement agreement’, differences of interpretation emerged between the club and the confederation European, which asked the Friedkins’ club to cut a player to fit within the new parameters.



The choice could only fall on the three new entries on list A: Llorente, Wijnaldum and Solbakken and Roma chose the latter because for a team that plays three-man it was important to keep an extra defender, while the Dutch midfielder is among the clubs the flagship of the summer market. (HANDLE).

