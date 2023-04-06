news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 05 APR – “AS Roma acknowledges the launch of investigations by the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Rome against the Company as well as some of its current and previous managers”. The Giallorossi club writes it in a note on its website, after the searches by the Guardia di Finanza, adding that “the club is collaborating with the competent authorities and hopes that full clarity will be clarified on the matter as soon as possible, believing that it has always operated in full compliance with current regulations”. (HANDLE).

