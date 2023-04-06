Home Sports Rome, ‘always operated in full compliance with the rules’ – Calcio
Sports

Rome, ‘always operated in full compliance with the rules’ – Calcio

by admin
Rome, ‘always operated in full compliance with the rules’ – Calcio
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 05 APR – “AS Roma acknowledges the launch of investigations by the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Rome against the Company as well as some of its current and previous managers”. The Giallorossi club writes it in a note on its website, after the searches by the Guardia di Finanza, adding that “the club is collaborating with the competent authorities and hopes that full clarity will be clarified on the matter as soon as possible, believing that it has always operated in full compliance with current regulations”. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy