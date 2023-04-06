9
news-txt”>
(ANSA) – ROME, 05 APR – “AS Roma acknowledges the launch of investigations by the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Rome against the Company as well as some of its current and previous managers”. The Giallorossi club writes it in a note on its website, after the searches by the Guardia di Finanza, adding that “the club is collaborating with the competent authorities and hopes that full clarity will be clarified on the matter as soon as possible, believing that it has always operated in full compliance with current regulations”. (HANDLE).
(ANSA) – ROME, 05 APR – “AS Roma acknowledges the launch of investigations by the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Rome against the Company as well as some of its current and previous managers”. The Giallorossi club writes it in a note on its website, after the searches by the Guardia di Finanza, adding that “the club is collaborating with the competent authorities and hopes that full clarity will be clarified on the matter as soon as possible, believing that it has always operated in full compliance with current regulations”. (HANDLE).
news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA
See also Sampdoria, rebus Damsgaard: if the offer goes up, the offer can go. Giampaolo did not ask for the sale | First page