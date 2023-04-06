The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Thursday, April 6, 2023.

The dinar will slightly change its value against the euro today and the official middle exchange rate will be 117.2821 dinars for one euro, the National Bank of Serbia announced. The official midterm is today 117.2893 dinars for one euro.

Today, the dinar is worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.4 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency in 2022 was on April 13, when 117.7627 dinars were needed for the euro, and the strongest on December 12, 117.2751 dinars.

