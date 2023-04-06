Home World Average exchange rate of the euro April 6, 2023 | Info
World

Average exchange rate of the euro April 6, 2023 | Info

by admin
Average exchange rate of the euro April 6, 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The dinar will slightly change its value against the euro today and the official middle exchange rate will be 117.2821 dinars for one euro, the National Bank of Serbia announced. The official midterm is today 117.2893 dinars for one euro.

Today, the dinar is worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.4 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency in 2022 was on April 13, when 117.7627 dinars were needed for the euro, and the strongest on December 12, 117.2751 dinars.

(WORLD)

See also  Grasping the power of the times to promote a win-win situation in the world-A review of the diplomatic affairs of the Chinese head of state in 2021_新民时政_新民网

You may also like

Taiwan, a jet and 3 Chinese naval vessels...

IVECO BUS / Arriva Italia introduces 20 new...

Leipzig Dortmund DFB Pokal | Sports

Finland, outgoing premier Sanna Marin resigns as leader...

Gal Metropoli Est, the winning projects presented

“I miss the air”: how is Silvio Berlusconi...

Suspect involved in Russia’s St. Petersburg coffee shop...

Tadić conflict with Kokču | Sport

MAN / Sustainability Report 2022: German Lion’s remarkable...

3.3 magnitude earthquake near Costa Catanese (Catania)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy