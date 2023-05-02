Rome, Cristante antidote to the accident emergency

Availability to cover different roles, specialized in solving problems. In full emergency, Cristante there is. Ready to climb central defender, as with Milan, due to the injury on the pitch Plums : finished season which is added to the other absences among the centre-backs of Smalling e Liorente . Cristante’s versatility has guaranteed Mourinho, and the coaches who preceded him in Rome, to use him in every area of ​​the pitch. Defender , director , medium o attacking midfielder .

It has been so far owner in 90% of matches played in total by Roma. Featured as a ball-thrower in the middle of the pitch and first by gap in Serie A under the entry “tackles won“: 100 in total, ahead of Hjumand from Lecce, Danilo and Lobotka. An extremely useful joker to buffer the emergency of the 7 absentees between injuries and suspensions, plus Dybala at half service and to be evaluated day by day to preserve it from relapses and use it part-time and in a decisive way as in the technical gesture against Feyenoord. From the spells to manage to prevent injuries, to the iron muscles of a Stakanov on the pitch anytime, anywhere. Monza-Roma on Wednesday evening and Roma-Inter on Saturday evening. In both there will be Cristante. Mourinho’s loyalist, who is impossible to give up.