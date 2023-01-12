Home Sports Rome-Naples: a banner rekindles the tension between ultras
Sports

Rome-Naples: a banner rekindles the tension between ultras

by admin
Rome-Naples: a banner rekindles the tension between ultras

The message of some Roma supporters was displayed in the capital during the night. The police are studying footage to identify those responsible

A message in the night addressed to the rivals of Napoli. After the clashes that broke out last Sunday on the A1 between Romanists and Neapolitans – in the Badia al Pino rest area – some Giallorossi ultras, all with their faces covered, displayed two banners (in the Tuscolana area) “dedicated” to their sworn enemies. “You’ve been screaming for revenge for years, but not even 50 against 300. Forget it, listen to me” reads the warning posted on the bridge overlooking one of the capital’s main roads.

THE ANSWER “IN THE FIELD”

“Every word is in vain. If there is an opportunity we will have no mercy” in 2014 this was the threat (addressed to the Romanists) displayed on a banner by Napoli fans after the death of Ciro Esposito. A promise not kept, at least according to the sworn enemies who last night – almost nine years later – gave their answer: “If there will be an opportunity .. well, that’s all?”. After a few hours both banners were removed by Digos. The agents are viewing the images of some security cameras in the area, in an attempt to identify those responsible.

January 12 – 1.18pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Insigne, Ospina, Koulibaly, Mertenz, Ruiz: crisis far from Naples

You may also like

MotoGP the new Honda of Alex Rins and...

Nba, the balance sheet of the thirty teams:...

Buffon, target 50 years between goal for Parma

Iranian goalkeeper Niazmand, the World Cup prize for...

Inter, the renewals: the Skriniar case, then Bastoni,...

Napoli-Juve, Spalletti against Allegri. Vernazza’s analysis

the arrival in Ancona of another 73 migrants....

Defeating veteran Verdasco, Shang Chengcheng advanced to the...

Transfer market, Hellas-Salernitana exchange: Henry-Verdi for Botheim and...

National Table Tennis won women’s singles full seats...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy