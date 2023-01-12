A young doe broke into the town hall of Valdobbiadene, breaking through a window. The employees found her walking around the offices, wounded in the muzzle and frightened. Local police officers attended the scene. I also asked for the interventions of the Ulss veterinarians who, after having rescued her, will arrange for her to be released. Many onlookers observed the scene in Piazza Marconi
