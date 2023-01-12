Home News Between computers and photocopiers, a doe appears in the town hall of Valdobbiadene
News

Between computers and photocopiers, a doe appears in the town hall of Valdobbiadene

by admin
Between computers and photocopiers, a doe appears in the town hall of Valdobbiadene

A young doe broke into the town hall of Valdobbiadene, breaking through a window. The employees found her walking around the offices, wounded in the muzzle and frightened. Local police officers attended the scene. I also asked for the interventions of the Ulss veterinarians who, after having rescued her, will arrange for her to be released. Many onlookers observed the scene in Piazza Marconi

00:31

See also  4,460 people will be recruited for the 2023 Fujian Provincial Civil Service Examination to register from January 9-百南网

You may also like

The second meeting of the 19th People’s Congress...

Aid decree quater 2023, yes from the Chamber:...

The first meeting of the Standing Committee of...

“Protect health, prevent severe illness” and guard the...

University, the ministry: “So we will change the...

Dongcheng Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital opens a new...

Insults and threats on social media for the...

On the first day of work, a woman...

Trade unions don’t like free work, “Dangerous phenomenon,...

Mingzhi Primary School in Hebi City launched a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy