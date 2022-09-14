Home News Jesolo, close to the fight after the stolen bike
News

Jesolo, close to the fight after the stolen bike

by admin
Jesolo, close to the fight after the stolen bike

Risk of lynching in Piazza Marina. A night porter recognized his bike that a foreign citizen had with him in Piazza Marina on the Lido di Jesolo. Scenes of ordinary madness on the Jesolo evening walk at 10 pm tonight where the crowd rebelled and demanded that the Maghreb would return the bike to the rightful owner who firmly demanded it. The state police had to intervene to stop the crowd and take away the Maghreb, a well-known face in the area. Investigations are now underway. The Confapi delegate and owner of the Corte dei Baroni wine shop Roberto Dal Cin spoke on behalf of the activities in the area: “This is not the Jesolo we want”.

01:15

See also  Jilin Province: Expected GDP growth of around 6% in 2022 will drive more companies to go public | Jilin Province_Sina Finance_Sina Network

You may also like

Anna Macina: “Foreign funds, so in 2018 we...

Third lane, towards the end of the works...

Confartigianato and the expensive bill: “One in ten...

Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy 18,854 new...

On trial – International

Vittorio Veneto, Monica Segat is the first female...

The death of Simone Mattarelli, found hanged after...

Tourists recovered at night on the top of...

Transport tickets increase: all the increases from Turin...

Police States – Dan Savage

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy