MASSA CARRARA – «After my speech asking for the safety of the building in via Risorgimento which houses Nuclear Medicine and other health services and the response from the Local Health Authority that everything was in order and safe, the nursing school and the forensic medicine office they were transferred to Carrara» announces Stefano Benedetti, president of the council of Massa.

«The motivation – continues Benedetti – should be sought precisely in the safety of the structure with the roof partly unsafe and in the strong infiltrations of water always from the roof, which flood the second and third floors daily with all the consequences and inconveniences of the case. Therefore, I cannot fail to recognize that a strong contradiction has emerged on the part of the ASL between what it has publicly declared and the transfer measures adopted yesterday».

The Prime Minister points the finger precisely against the infiltration of rainwater: «But not only. As far as the presence of asbestos is concerned, the Local Health Authority has declared that there is no danger, as there would be no contact between the external part of the building and the floors below, forgetting, perhaps, to mention that the infiltrations bring rainwater which then passes through the roof and comes into contact with asbestos, causing a “hypothetical” pollution of the leachate. This, of course, should be verified with due analyses, but the very fact that the health company has ordered the evacuation of the facility makes me think that the problem really exists».

The politician adds and underlines how the health services have only been transferred to Carrara on a temporary basis: «At this point, in addition to hoping for an urgent safety intervention by the owners of the structure, the problem of the headquarters of these important and strategic health services certainly remains to be resolved, which have been temporarily moved to Carrara, but which is return to Massa, otherwise thousands and thousands of people during the year will be forced to move outside their own municipality. Just think of the nursing school, but above all of the procedures pertaining to forensic medicine, renewal of licenses, pensions, invalidity and anything else that in most cases affects disadvantaged categories such as the elderly and the handicapped. Without considering that the forensic medicine of Massa is considered an excellence at the regional level«».

Benedetti concludes, suggesting to recover the old hospital to recover the services moved to Carrara on Massa: «On the merits, I recall that just a few days ago, the departments that were active inside the old Massa hospital were closed, despite the optimal conditions recognized by all and this is unacceptable, also considering that the magnetic resonance is still there, on and no longer unused. For the above, I invite the ASL to seriously consider the concrete opportunity of being able to reactivate some sectors of the old hospital to make room for Legal Medicine and the School of Nursing».