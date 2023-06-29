Rome, Primavalle: the body in the trash belongs to 17-year-old Michelle Maria Causo who was stabbed to death. Stopped a peer

The alarm went off at 4pm about when a passerby noticed the young man pushing the cart with a blood-dripping bundle. Perhaps stabbed to death by a peer in an apartment in Primavalle. A story that currently involves two 17-year-old boys: a young Roman, Michelle Maria Causokilled and placed in a garbage bag, then loaded into a shopping trolley and abandoned near the bins in via Stefano Borgia.

Another boyof foreign origin but naturalized Italian, was stopped by the police on Wednesday afternoon. He is now under interrogation at the police station.

A resident of the area became suspicious seeing the young man while he was pushing the cart and decided to call the police. The officers immediately opened the bag and found the girl’s body. It is not clear when the death of the 17-year-old, a Roman, dates back, perhaps disappeared from her home.

In a short time the policemen arrived at the building where the murder would have taken place, in nearby via Giuseppe Benedetto Dusmet: bloodstains were found in the entrance hall and on the stairs.

