Piove di Sacco (Padua), 16 January 2023 – Tragedy in the night along the Romea state road: here three people died in the road accident between Legnaro and Piove di Sacco, in the Padua area.

According to initial information, the vehicle would have gone off the road independently. The firefighters immediately intervened on the spot and extracted two people from an Audi A6 who were stuck in the completely deformed passenger compartment. Suem’s doctor was only able to ascertain his death.

Same fate for a third that was outside the middle. The carabinieri were on the spot to investigate the accident. The rescue operations of the firefighters ended at 4

News being updated