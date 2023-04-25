Ron Faber, ‘The Exorcist’ actor, dies at 90

The interpreter had been fighting lung cancer for two months that finally caused him to die on March 26

Ron Faber, one of the actors in the film ‘The Exorcist‘ (1973), died at the age of 90 from lung cancer. According to information from local media, the actor died on March 26 after having fought for two months against his disease.

Faber was born in 1933 in Milwaukee (Wisconsin, USA), studied business at Marquette University and his first job in the entertainment industry was in a children’s radio. Later he made his way into the theater, where he developed most of his career.

Some of the most important works in which he participated were ‘My Dear Mr. Judge’, together with Oscar winner Henry Fonda, and ‘Medea’, in which he collaborated with the Greek actress and singer Irene Papas. However, she was also part of theatrical productions such as ‘Happy Days’, ‘Stonewall Jackson’s House’ or ‘Scenes From Everyday Life’, to name a few. In 1972 he received Obie and Drama Desk awards for his portrayal of a political prisoner in Fernando Arrabal’s play about the Spanish Civil War “They put handcuffs on the flowers.”

His histrionic talent opened the doors of cinema and his first film was the iconic horror film starring Linda Blair and continued with films like ‘L’arbre de Guernica’ (1975), ‘Soup for One’ (1982) or ‘Navy Seals’ (1990).

On television, he was part of the cast of series such as ‘Kojak’ (1977), which followed the relentless and incorruptible lieutenant Teo Kojak, played by Telly Savalas, or the crime and mystery soap opera ‘The Edge of the Night’ (1983). .