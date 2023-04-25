Ministry of Health suspended commercial establishment in the Transport Terminal

Seeking to ensure food quality in Pereira and reduce poisoning and diseases transmitted by food and alcoholic beverages, the Municipal Health Secretary provisionally closed a commercial establishment, for not complying with current health standards.

This is the result of an inspection, surveillance and control operation in 24 establishments of the Pereira Transport Terminal, which sell and prepare food, revealed Ana Yolima Sánchez Gutiérrez, Secretary of Health and Social Security of the Municipality.

“In the inspected establishments we verify the sanitary conditions in the preparation area, adequate facilities for commercial development, food storage, cold chain, expiration dates and supplier traceability,” the official specified.

In this sense, it indicated that the sanctioned establishment did not comply with current sanitary regulations, due to the presence of pests and the poor state of the facilities in the food preparation area, therefore, the measure of closing the place was taken.

The head of the Secretary of Health and Social Security of Pereira pointed out that the operations are not only to penalize for non-compliance with the norm, they also guide, inspect and verify the proper commercialization in the establishments, with which, in this case, the health of travelers is safeguarded.

The Secretary of Health called on the owners and administrators of these types of establishments to adopt the necessary sanitary measures, with the purpose of guaranteeing the health of their clients and their workers in the first place.