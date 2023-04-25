They capture a man who was hiding $14,000 in a truck that was transporting dirt – Diario La Página

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) reported the capture of a man who had hidden $14,000 in a truck that was transporting dirt, at kilometer 92 of the Pan-American highway.

The capture took place last Friday but it was announced this afternoon, when the prosecution filed the request against him.

This is Edwin Santamaría Rivas, who was captured on Friday, April 21, carrying $14,000 in cash hidden in the back of the truck.

The man will be charged with money laundering. «The Prosecutor’s Office presents a request against Edwin Rivas accused of Money Laundering. Rivas had hidden $14,000 in the back of a truck carrying dirt. He was arrested at kilometer 92 of the Pan-American highway on April 21, “the institution announced.