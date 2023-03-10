Home Sports Ronaldo furious, comes out kicking the bottles after the defeat – Corriere TV
Ronaldo furious, comes out kicking the bottles after the defeat – Corriere TV

Ronaldo furious, comes out kicking the bottles after the defeat – Corriere TV

Al-Ittihad fans mocked Ronaldo throughout the match, repeatedly chanting the name of his rival, Lionel Messi

Defeat burns. A furious Cristiano Ronaldo left the pitch kicking water bottles after his side’s (Al-Ittihad- Al-Nassr 0-1) defeat in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday. It was the second consecutive match in which the 38-year-old Portuguese champion failed to find the net, with Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe denying him the joy of goal in added time. Brazilian Romarinho scored with 10 minutes remaining to seal victory for Al-Ittihad, who thus leapfrogged Al-Nassr to top of the table.

Al-Ittihad fans mocked Ronaldo throughout the match, repeatedly chanting the name of his rival, Lionel Messi. Ronaldo, who has scored eight goals in seven league games this season, took off his captain’s armband before leaving the pitch and looked ready to drop it, before regaining his composure as he left to applaud his fans. «We are disappointed with the result, but we remain focused on our season and the next matches. Thanks to the Al-Nassr fans for your support, we know we can count on you!” the Portuguese said on Twitter after the match.

March 10, 2023 – Updated March 10, 2023, 12:50pm

