Pittsburgh Pirates Select Paul Skenes as No. 1 Pick in 2023 MLB Draft

Title: Pittsburgh Pirates Select Paul Skenes as No. 1 Overall Pick in 2023 MLB Draft

In a historic move, the Pittsburgh Pirates have chosen Louisiana State right-hander Paul Skenes as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. Skenes, touted as the best college-level pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg, has drawn comparisons to the legendary pitcher for his electrifying arsenal and dominant performances.

Skenes, standing at 6-foot-2 and only 21 years old, recently concluded an exceptional college season with the national champion Tigers. He posted a remarkable 12-2 record with an outstanding 1.69 ERA. The right-hander’s pitching prowess was on full display as he led all NCAA Division 1 pitchers with a staggering 209 strikeouts in just 122.2 innings, surpassing his closest competitor by over 50 strikeouts.

Commenting on the selection, Pirates general manager Ben Cherington expressed his excitement about Skenes’ potential. Cherington highlighted the pitcher’s discipline, work ethic, and qualities as a great teammate. Furthermore, he praised Skenes’ thirst for improvement and his determination to take on challenges, citing his unconventional choices such as attending the Air Force Academy after high school and transferring to the [Conferencia del Sureste] for his draft year.

Notably, Skenes also played a pivotal role in leading LSU to victory in the College World Series, earning him the honor of being crowned the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament. Throughout the College World Series, Skenes delivered exceptional performances, allowing only four runs in 32.1 innings with an impressive 1.11 ERA and recording 42 strikeouts.

In a remarkable achievement, Skenes has secured his place in history by becoming the first player to win a College World Series title, receive the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award, and be selected as the first overall pick in the MLB Draft, all within the same year.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ decision to select Paul Skenes as the top pick in the 2023 MLB Draft is a testament to his exceptional talent, unmatched abilities on the mound, and potential to make a significant impact on the team’s future success. Baseball fans eagerly await Skenes’ professional debut as he enters the big leagues with great expectations.

In addition to Skenes’ selection, the article also mentions the “Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks” and the “Competitive Balance Round A,” although further details are not provided.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

