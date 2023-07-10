Captured for motorcycle theft in the Citadel 450 Years

A man and a woman were captured by the patrols of the National Police quadrant after they allegedly stole a motorcycle in the Ciudadela 450 Años neighborhood, in Valledupar.

They are Jesús Verdugo, 29 years old, and Vikis Fuentes, 21 years old, who with a firearm intimidated a citizen whom they also attacked, causing an open wound to his head.

After the information provided by the community, the ‘Plan Candado’ was immediately activated, requesting support from nearby units, and in the midst of a pursuit, the aforementioned were captured and the following elements were found: a 9-millimeter pistol, two master steel keys used to open car ignition switches, a cell phone, the motorcycle, and a backpack.

The report indicates that a citizen arrived at the site who stated that he had been a victim of these two people who, minutes before, stripped him of his belongings, using a weapon.

Due to the above, they were made aware of their rights as prisoners and were subsequently transferred to the facilities of the Prosecutor’s Office, where they must answer for the aforementioned crime.

“The Cesar Police Department will strengthen the execution of the different strategies regarding coexistence and citizen security, we invite the residents to provide information through our emergency lines 123, 122, 155, the contribution is very important”, mentioned the institution.

