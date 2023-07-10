Home » De Ros and Raiteri confirmed in the Junior roster
Sports

De Ros and Raiteri confirmed in the Junior roster

by admin
De Ros and Raiteri confirmed in the Junior roster

Junior Casale Monferrato is pleased to announce the achievement of agreements for the confirmations of Guglielmo De Ros and Giulio Raiteri for the Interregional Serie B.

GUGLIELMO DE ROS – Playmaker, born in 1998, grew up in basketball in Casale Monferrato: first in Olympia mini-basketball and then throughout the youth team in Junior jerseys – always reaching the National Finals – and his debut in Serie A2 in 2016/17.
The following season De Ros began his first experience in Serie B with PMS Moncalieri and then moved to Giulianova, Piadena and Oleggio. Last season the return to wear the Junior tank top in Serie B.

GIULIO RAITERI – Born in 1998, winger, is a genuine Casalese who completed the entire youth process with the Junior tank top – with which he also played in two National Finals – and then moved to Turin, in Serie C Gold, in the Company 5 Equal Turin.
The past 3 seasons, the first at the mercy of Covid-19, the second culminating with the promotion in Serie B, and the last in Serie B, Raiteri spent them in Junior.

See also  Shaanxi lost to Sichuan in the third round of the Women's Super League

You may also like

Denmark’s Höjgaard won the European Series tournament at...

Breaking News: Pogba Receives 100 Million Euro Offer...

The differences between open and closed kinetic chain...

ÖM titles for Kraus and Neumayer

Pittsburgh Pirates Select Paul Skenes as No. 1...

Harbin Wins Bid to Host 2025 Asian Winter...

Milan, the meeting at Milanello on Monday: the...

From hockey to running, he also overcame the...

Xiangan Chuangdong Team Advances to Semi-Finals in Village...

Use Weekly News, Biden authorizes cluster munitions for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy