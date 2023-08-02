Framber Valdez Throws No-Hitter on the Same Day Justin Verlander Returns

Title: Framber Valdez Throws No-Hitter on the Same Day Verlander Returns

Subtitle: Valdez Makes Astros History with Dominant Performance

Date: August 2, 2023

On Tuesday, Houston Astros’ pitcher Framber Valdez made history by throwing a no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians, while Justin Verlander made his return to the team. Valdez became the first left-handed pitcher in franchise history to achieve this feat.

In a masterful display of pitching, Valdez held the Guardians to just one walk and faced the minimum 27 batters, leading the Astros to a 2-0 victory at Minute Maid Park. He also earned the distinction of a “Maddux” by completing a shutout with fewer than 100 pitches, throwing only 93 in the entire game.

As the game progressed, Valdez’s confidence grew, and he realized the possibility of completing the no-hitter. In the seventh inning, he thought they had a chance to accomplish the historic milestone. With each passing inning, Valdez stayed focused and attacked hitters, ultimately achieving his goal.

Valdez, who is being considered for the American League Cy Young Award, previously won by Verlander in 2022, kept the Guardians from reaching base until the fifth inning when he allowed a walk. However, his exceptional performance was highlighted by an inning-ending double play that erased any scoring threat.

The Astros’ victory marked the 16th no-hitter in franchise history and their first complete-game no-hitter since Verlander’s third no-hitter in September 2019. Last year, the team combined for two no-hitters, including one in the World Series. Verlander’s return, combined with Valdez’s outstanding performance, gives the Astros a formidable rotation for the upcoming postseason.

Valdez’s no-hitter is the second achieved by an individual pitcher this season, following Domingo Germán’s perfect game for the Yankees in late June.

Astros manager Dusty Baker expressed his delight at Valdez’s exceptional performance, noting his command of the curveball right from the start. Baker commended Valdez’s determination, stating that he could tell the pitcher was in top form and maintained that level throughout the game.

Before the no-hitter, Valdez had already pitched five complete games, including two shutouts, showcasing his prowess on the mound. His teammate, Martín Maldonado, who has been part of three no-hitters in his career, believed Valdez would have a remarkable night just from observing his warm-up. Maldonado praised Valdez’s work ethic and stated that his success can be attributed to his unique qualities.

With Valdez’s memorable performance coinciding with Verlander’s return, the Astros certainly have formidable strength as they look to make an impact in the playoff race. This historic day will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the best in Astros franchise history.

By Brian McTaggart, MLB.com contributor

Date published: August 2, 2023

