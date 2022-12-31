Home Sports Ronaldo joins Riyadh for victory! Earning $75 million a year | Goal.com China
Sports

by admin
The Portuguese star Ronaldo, who terminated his contract with Manchester United, finally chose to join the Saudi Riyadh Victory Club with a high salary.

After weeks of rumors fermenting, Ronaldo’s short free body officially came to an end. At the end of November, Ronaldo terminated his contract with Manchester United. At that time, there was news that he was about to join the Saudi League. This time, the news was confirmed, and Ronaldo officially joined the Victory Club in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This Saturday, Ronaldo will attend the official announcement ceremony locally.

According to reports, Ronaldo underwent a physical examination on December 26, and this was only the first stage of the physical examination. Next week, the second phase of the medical examination will continue. Although Ronaldo’s transfer rumors have been confusing, CBS Sports revealed that no other major European clubs have recently chosen to contact the 37-year-old Portuguese.

Joining Saudi Arabia also means that Ronaldo will withdraw from the world‘s top stage for at least a short period of time, and he will not be able to realize his dream of participating in the Champions League. Ronaldo’s salary this time is quite amazing. Riyadh Victory will pay Ronaldo $75 million a year. If he retires in 2024, he will serve as the club’s image ambassador.

Getty ImagesAl Nasser fansGetty Images

